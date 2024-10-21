EPFO Sees 9% Growth in Net Member Addition for August 2024

Industry-Wise Insights

In terms of industries, notable growth was observed in sectors such as trading, engineering, construction, agriculture, and beedi making. Approximately 40.36% of new members were from expert services like manpower supply, security services, and contractors, highlighting a strong demand for such roles across various sectors.

EPFO began releasing monthly payroll data in April 2018, covering member additions, exits, and re-enrollments from October 2017 onwards. The data helps gauge employment trends in the organized sector through Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers (UANs).