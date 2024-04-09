Equity Indices Hit Record Highs: BSE Sensex Surges Past 75,000 Mark, Nifty Reaches New Peak

Among the notable gainers from the Sensex basket were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro, ICICI Bank, and Nestle, while JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, and Larsen & Toubro experienced declines. In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong saw positive trading, whereas Seoul and Shanghai reported downturns. Meanwhile, Wall Street concluded with mixed results on Monday.