Equity Indices Hit Record Highs: BSE Sensex Surges Past 75,000 Mark, Nifty Reaches New Peak

Equity indices maintained their record-breaking streak on April 9, as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex surged past the historic 75,000-mark during early trading hours, accompanied by a fresh peak for the Nifty.
The rally, driven largely by buying in IT stocks, saw the 30-share BSE Sensex gaining 381.78 points, reaching an unprecedented high of 75,124.28, while the NSE Nifty rose by 99 points to touch a record peak of 22,765.30.
Among the notable gainers from the Sensex basket were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro, ICICI Bank, and Nestle, while JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, and Larsen & Toubro experienced declines. In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong saw positive trading, whereas Seoul and Shanghai reported downturns. Meanwhile, Wall Street concluded with mixed results on Monday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) divested equities worth ₹684.68 crore on April 8, according to exchange data. Additionally, the global oil benchmark Brent crude inched up 0.19% to $90.55 a barrel.
Commenting on the market's performance, V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted, "The market's achievement of new records yesterday affirms its bullish undertone. Notably, the outperformance of large caps was a healthy and desirable trend in yesterday's market movement, which is expected to persist."
On April 8, the BSE benchmark surged 494.28 points or 0.67%, concluding at a new all-time high of 74,742.50, while the NSE Nifty climbed 152.60 points or 0.68%, closing at 22,666.30.