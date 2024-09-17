Fed Meeting Starting Today, Results Due Tomorrow Overnight

Market Outlook

The main theme ahead is the FOMC meeting where the US fed is expected to cut the benchmark target rate by as much as 50 basis point with slowing inflation and weak job market. In the US, the New York Fed's probability model suggests that there is 61.8 per cent probability that the American economy may enter recession in next 12 months. Hence a more demand for rate cuts may arise in coming months. One should note that two consecutive quarter of negative GDP reading is technically called recession and as we move on I personally do not think this recession is going to be severe like the GFC of 2008. If recession comes, it is less likely to hit India much. The only concern globally is the excessive valuation and some terming this as bubble. The US market is trading at 1.96x of GDP and India is trading at 1.3x of GDP while undervalued China is at 0.65x of GDP. Lot of hot money flow has resulted in exponential rise in equities in these two markets and it can be a cause of concern, may be in the short term. The long-term investors SIP investors should stay calm and enjoy every decline as long-term story of India remains intact.