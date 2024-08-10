Firstcry IPO: Investors Await Share Allotment, Listing Date

While the anticipated date for the Firstcry IPO allotment was August 9, 2024, the finalization of share allocation remains pending. Applicants are anxiously waiting for the announcement of the Firstcry IPO allotment status. If there are further delays, the allotment status may become available by August 12, 2024. Once announced, applicants can check their application status online via the BSE website or the official registrar's site, Link Intime India Private Limited.