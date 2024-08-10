Firstcry IPO: Investors Await Share Allotment, Listing Date

The bidding process for the initial public offering (IPO) of Brainbees Solutions Limited, the parent company of the 'Firstcry' brand, has concluded, leaving investors eagerly awaiting the announcement of share allotment. According to the 'T+3' listing rule, the Firstcry IPO listing date is likely to be on August 13, 2024.
While the anticipated date for the Firstcry IPO allotment was August 9, 2024, the finalization of share allocation remains pending. Applicants are anxiously waiting for the announcement of the Firstcry IPO allotment status. If there are further delays, the allotment status may become available by August 12, 2024. Once announced, applicants can check their application status online via the BSE website or the official registrar's site, Link Intime India Private Limited.
In the meantime, the grey market is abuzz with activity regarding the Firstcry IPO. According to market observers, the Firstcry IPO grey market premium (GMP) has risen to Rs 64, an increase of Rs 6 from Friday's GMP of Rs 58 per share.
After the Firstcry IPO allotment status is announced, applicants can easily check their application status online. This can be done by logging into the BSE website at bseindia.com or the Link Intime website at linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, bidders can access the direct BSE link at or the Link Intime link.
The grey market premium for Firstcry IPO today stands at Rs 64, reflecting a positive shift in sentiment following a recent trend reversal on Dalal Street. The Indian stock market's positive performance on Friday has further fueled optimism in the grey market regarding the Firstcry IPO.
The bidding for the Firstcry IPO ended on August 8, 2024. In accordance with the "T+3" listing rule, which has been in effect since December 1, 2023, the expected listing date for the Firstcry IPO is August 13, 2024, a Tuesday.