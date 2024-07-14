Former GAIL Chairman and MD CR Prasad Passes Away at 83

The esteemed former chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Ltd, CR Prasad passed away at the age of 83. His death was confirmed by GAIL through a LinkedIn post on Saturday, although specific details surrounding the cause were not disclosed.
Dr. Prasad's illustrious career at GAIL began in 1994 when he joined as Director (Planning), swiftly ascending to the role of CMD in 1996. During his tenure, which spanned until his retirement in 2001, he played a pivotal role in steering GAIL towards significant milestones and strategic advancements in India's energy landscape.
Under his visionary leadership, GAIL underwent a transformation, strategically positioning itself through forward and backward integration within the gas value chain. This transformation unlocked the full potential of the company, establishing it as a robust entity in the sector. Dr. Prasad's leadership was characterized by his commitment to excellence, innovative thinking, and strategic foresight.
During his tenure, GAIL expanded its infrastructure significantly and made substantial contributions to India's energy security, particularly through its foray into liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other critical projects. Notable achievements under his leadership include the establishment of the Pata petrochemical complex, JLPL, HBJ Upgradation, and various other impactful initiatives.
Industry leaders and colleagues have expressed deep condolences over Dr. Prasad's passing, recognizing him as a stalwart in India's oil and gas industry. His legacy extends beyond his tenure at GAIL, with his influence and expertise continuing to resonate within the sector even after his retirement.
Dr. Prasad's dedication to the industry was unwavering, and he remained actively engaged even post-retirement, contributing to various industry bodies and continuing to inspire and mentor the next generation of leaders.
His passing leaves a significant void in the industry, as colleagues and admirers remember him not only for his professional achievements but also for his personal integrity and commitment to the betterment of the energy sector in India.