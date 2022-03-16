Formula 1, Tata Communications Announce Multi-Year Collaboration

Formula 1 and Tata Communications on Wednesday announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to deliver a world-class event and innovative experience for fans globally.

As Tata Communications returned to the sport as the official broadcast connectivity provider, it will empower Formula 1 with global end-to-end managed network services for video contribution, said a release.

For this, the company will facilitate the transfer of more than 100 video feeds and over 250 audio channels to be transmitted between the Grand Prix venue and F1's Media & Technology Centre in the UK every race weekend in under 200 milliseconds, enabling F1 to broadcast to over 500 million fans in 180-plus territories globally.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said,"We are delighted to welcome Tata Communications back as a partner following previous successes in our partnerships. They have been an integral part of our growth journey over the last decade, and we completely trust their expertise and abilities to deliver what we need for our fans."

"As businesses evolve to a digital-first model, I believe the sporting world also has a great opportunity to leverage technology for delivering innovative and exhilarating experiences to motorsports enthusiasts," said Amur S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO Tata Communications.

(With Inputs from PTI)

