Foxconn Subsidiary Ennoconn Expands to India, Strengthening Industrial Automation

In a significant boost to the 'Make in India' initiative, Taiwanese firm Ennoconn, a subsidiary of Foxconn, is set to commence operations in India with a strong focus on industrial automation and digital transformation. According to reports, the company has registered its entity in Tamil Nadu, aiming to introduce its products to the domestic market.

Foxconn, the parent company of Ennoconn, already has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, operating an Apple iPhone assembly plant in Sriperumbudur that employs 40,000 workers. Ennoconn Corporation, a global leader in industrial IoT, embedded technology, and integrated cloud management services, is expected to bring its expertise to India's rapidly evolving industrial sector.

Founded in 2007 as a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, Ennoconn specializes in design manufacturing, IT, and system integration services across high-growth sectors such as Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Financial Services, and Media and Entertainment.

“We provide digital transformation strategies across all internal design, manufacturing, and supply chain platforms and disciplines," the company stated.

The Indian industrial automation market is currently led by established players, including Taiwan-based Advantech, Siemens, and Rockwell Automation. Ennoconn’s Industrial Metaverse Transformation is set to introduce cloud-based AIoT products, services, and solutions to the sector.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has reinforced its commitment to boosting domestic manufacturing by significantly increasing the budget allocation for key sectors under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 2025-26, further accelerating industrial growth.