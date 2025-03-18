GeM Surpasses ₹5 Lakh Crore GMV Milestone Ahead of Schedule

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a major milestone by surpassing ₹5 lakh crore in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) on its portal, more than 18 days before the end of the financial year 2024-25, the Commerce Ministry announced on Monday.

GeM continues to expand as a key platform for public procurement, catering to over 1.6 lakh government buyers. Notably, it took less than 50 days to jump from ₹4 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore since crossing the previous benchmark on January 23, 2025.

Recent policy reforms, including reductions in transaction charges, vendor assessment fees, and caution money requirements, have enhanced market accessibility, benefiting Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), startups, and women-led businesses. As of February 13, 2025, over 22 lakh sellers and service providers were registered on GeM.

This year also marks the sixth anniversary of SWAYATT (Startups, Women, and Youth Advantage Through eTransactions), an initiative aimed at integrating priority seller groups into the government procurement system. GeM has onboarded over 29,000 startups and 1.8 lakh Udyam-verified women-led businesses.

Technological advancements have further strengthened the platform, with GeM executing one of the largest cloud migrations by a government entity in India during FY 2024-25. This move is expected to improve scalability and enhance the overall user experience.

Launched on August 9, 2016, by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GeM aims to ensure transparency, openness, and inclusivity in public procurement.

