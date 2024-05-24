Google to Manufacture Pixel Smartphones in Tamil Nadu, Announces MK Stalin

At the 'Google for India 2023' event, Alphabet Inc. announced plans to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India, with the Pixel 8 expected to hit the market in 2024. Sundar Pichai emphasized Google's commitment to supporting India's digital growth and the Make in India initiative.

Chief Minister Stalin also reiterated Tamil Nadu's ambition to become an advanced manufacturing hub and achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. The state has attracted investments totaling Rs 9.61 lakh crore through various international investment conferences. These efforts have resulted in the creation of 30 lakh jobs in Tamil Nadu.