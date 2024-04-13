Government Initiates Portal for Monitoring Pulse Stock, Effective April 15th
The government is set to launch an online portal starting April 15 to monitor the availability of pulse stocks. Importers and traders have been directed by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to accurately report their pulse stocks, including imported Yellow Peas, on a weekly basis.
Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, conducted meetings with pulse industry stakeholders to assess stock availability and address import-related issues. The government pledges strict action against pulse forward trading.
Discussions during the meetings also covered pulse imports from Myanmar, with the Indian Mission highlighting the implementation of the Rupee Kyat Settlement Mechanism to facilitate trade transactions.
Traders are encouraged to utilize the Rupee/Kyat direct payment system through the Special Rupee Vostro Account (SRVA) via Punjab National Bank, reducing costs and simplifying exchange rate complexities.
States and Union Territories are urged to enforce weekly stock disclosures by all stockholding entities and verify reported stocks. Increased vigilance is emphasized to prevent hoarding and market manipulation of pulse prices. India, a significant pulse consumer and grower, supplements its consumption through imports, primarily of chana, masur, urad, Kabuli chana, and tur.