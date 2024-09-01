GST Collections for August Surge 10% Year-on-Year, Hit Rs 1.74 Lakh Cr

In the fiscal year 2023-24, gross GST collections totaled Rs 20.18 lakh crore, reflecting an 11.7 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. The average monthly collection for this fiscal year was Rs 1.68 lakh crore, surpassing the previous year's average of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

These figures highlight a positive trajectory for India’s economy, indicating strong domestic consumption and buoyant import activity. This trend is encouraging for the country's fiscal health and economic recovery, demonstrating resilience amidst global uncertainties.