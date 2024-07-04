Guwahati's LGBIA Airport Gets New CAO

The Adani Group-controlled Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) announced the appointment of Ashwin Noronha as its new Chief Airport Officer (CAO) on Wednesday.
Noronha succeeds Utpal Baruah, who had been working at Guwahati Airport since its management transitioned from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to the Gujarat-based private entity in October 2021.
Before joining LGBI Airport, Noronha served as the Chief Operating Officer at Mumbai International Airport Ltd. He has an extensive background in the aviation industry, having worked with Qatar Airways Group, KPMG, and Zurich Airports in India.
Commenting on his new role, Noronha stated, "Airport management is complex and challenging, and can make a tremendous difference to the lives of the people. I genuinely look forward to this leadership opportunity and to continue to make positive impacts." He also expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Baruah, acknowledging his significant contributions to the airport's development.
Baruah recently informed PTI that LGBI Airport is set to move to its new terminal, which is being developed at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore, by April 2025. The initial target for completing the new integrated terminal building was December 2024, but it has been delayed by approximately four months due to design changes.
The Guwahati Airport processed over five lakh passengers in May 2024, marking an almost 15 percent increase compared to May 2023. The airport is expected to undergo significant developments to manage the growing passenger traffic and enhance passenger experience in the coming years. "Development will focus on redefining the airport infrastructure through a regional footprint growth," the company stated.