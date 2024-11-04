Here's Why Market Crashed Today As Sensex, Nifty Slipped Over 1%

According to Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd, Dalal Street's steep decline is evident as both Nifty 50 and Sensex have dropped nearly two per cent at the week's outset. The Nifty index is down approximately 9.5 per cent from its all-time highs, marking a five-month low, largely due to significant sell-offs by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who have offloaded around Rs 114.445 crore in the cash segment. Investor sentiment has been further strained by disappointing quarterly earnings and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.