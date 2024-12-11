India Dominates Global Hiring Sentiment for Jan-March 2025 Quarter

India's hiring sentiment for the January-March 2025 quarter has risen significantly, with 53% of surveyed employers planning to expand their workforce. This marks a three-percentage-point increase from both the previous quarter and the same period last year.

According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, India stands 15 points above the global average of 25%, outpacing countries like the United States and Costa Rica.

The survey, which included responses from 3,150 employers across India, reveals a positive outlook for the country's job market. While 13% of employers anticipate a decline in hiring or have no plans to fill vacancies, the remaining majority are optimistic about workforce growth.

The IT sector continues to lead the hiring charge with a net employment outlook (NEO) of 50%, followed closely by the Financials & Real Estate sector at 44%. Other sectors such as Consumer Goods & Services (40%), Energy & Utilities (38%), and Healthcare & Life Sciences (38%) are also showing strong hiring potential.

Sandeep Gulati, Country Manager for ManpowerGroup India and West Asia, attributed the positive outlook to India's robust economic growth. “India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies. Its position as a global leader in employment outlook for Jan-March 2025 reflects the confidence of employers in the country’s economic trajectory,” he said.

Gulati also highlighted the significant role of artificial intelligence (AI) investments and public funding in bolstering the IT sector's hiring prospects. “The IT sector’s employment market has been buoyed by substantial investments in AI, which has enhanced its outlook to 50%. Multinationals looking to reduce operational costs are benefitting from India’s skilled workforce, and the 2025 outlook looks even more promising.”

Regional and Sectoral Insights

Hiring sentiment has improved across all four regions of India, with West India leading the way at 43%, up four percentage points from the previous quarter. East India saw the largest year-on-year growth, with an 11-point rise to 41%. The north recorded a slight dip at 39%, while the south experienced a three-point increase to 38%.

Larger organizations, particularly those with 250-999 and 5,000+ employees, continue to dominate the hiring landscape, reporting the highest NEOs at 48%. This reflects a broader trend in the employment market, with bigger firms driving workforce expansion.

Progress in Gender Equity

The survey also pointed to significant strides in gender equity across industries. Nearly 66% of organizations reported being on track with their pay equity initiatives, an 8-percentage-point improvement from the previous year. The IT sector is leading the charge with 78% of firms making progress, followed by Financials & Real Estate (69%), Consumer Goods & Services (67%), and Healthcare & Life Sciences (66%).

India’s hiring momentum, driven by the IT sector’s resurgence and strong regional growth, reinforces its position as a global leader in employment optimism. The survey's findings reflect not only a healthy job market but also a growing commitment to workplace equity, which could further boost India’s appeal as a global employment hub in 2025.

For the Q1 2025 report, the NEO data was digitized across 42 markets, with 40,413 employers worldwide surveyed about their hiring plans. The survey methodology remains consistent, allowing for accurate global comparisons and seasonally adjusted NEOs.