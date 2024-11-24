India Is Key Development Hub, Not Just a Market: AMD CEO Lisa Su

With India emerging as a global powerhouse in the semiconductor and technology sectors, chipmaking giant AMD is making significant investments to foster innovation, talent, and infrastructure in the region.

AMD CEO Lisa Su emphasized India’s critical role in the company’s global operations, describing it as more than just a market. She highlighted India as an essential development hub, with AMD’s largest research and development (R&D) facility located in Bengaluru.

Housing over 8,000 employees, the Bengaluru design center has become AMD's largest R&D hub outside the United States. This facility plays a crucial role in the company’s end-to-end design capabilities, spanning hardware, software, and systems development.

“India is such an important part of AMD. When we look across our global portfolio, every aspect of our product line goes through our design center here in India,” Su stated.

As part of its long-term vision, AMD has committed to investing $400 million in India through 2028. The investment will focus on building a robust semiconductor ecosystem, aligning with India’s ambitions to become a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Lisa Su also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “strong, pragmatic vision” for the semiconductor industry, which emphasizes the "Make in India" initiative and technological advancements in AI.

"Building semiconductor ecosystems takes time," Su remarked. While India is in the early stages of this transformation, she expressed optimism, citing the concrete steps the country has taken to attract global companies and develop the necessary infrastructure.

AMD’s ongoing investments aim to tap into India’s vast talent pool and position the country as a central component of the global semiconductor and technology supply chain. As India lays the groundwork for a thriving semiconductor ecosystem, the company’s initiatives are poised to play a pivotal role in the nation’s technological advancements.