India to Expand Power Grid with Rs 9.12 Lakh Crore Plan by 2032

India is set to invest a significant Rs 9.12 lakh crore to enhance its power transmission infrastructure by 2032, as outlined in the National Electricity Plan (Transmission). Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik shared details of the plan in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The transmission plan, which extends through to 2031-32, aims to add 1,91,474 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 1,274 Giga Volt Ampere (GVA) of transformation capacity at voltage levels of 220 kV and above.

The addition of 33.25 GW of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bi-pole links is also planned, alongside an increase in inter-regional transmission capacity to 143 GW by 2026-27, further rising to 168 GW by 2031-32, up from the current 119 GW.

The plan emphasizes the role of new technologies in transmission, cross-border interconnections, and the involvement of the private sector. It also aims to provide greater transparency for electricity generators, equipment manufacturers, transmission service providers (TSPs), and investors in the transmission sector.

In addition to transmission, Naik also outlined ongoing developments in India's energy sector. Currently, 28 hydroelectric projects (HEPs) with a combined capacity of 13,997.5 MW and five Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) totaling 6,050 MW are under construction. A further 28 HEPs, totaling 19,460 MW, and four PSPs with a combined 4,100 MW are under review by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The country’s coal-based power sector is also expanding, with 29,200 MW under construction, 18,400 MW awarded, and 47,240 MW in the planning stages. Additionally, Naik reported that India is progressing with its nuclear energy capacity, with 7,300 MW currently under construction and 7,000 MW having received administrative approval.

On the renewable energy front, Naik highlighted that India is working towards implementing a total of 1,27,050 MW of renewable energy (RE) capacity, with 89,690 MW under bidding as of October 31, 2024.

This expansive infrastructure plan signals India’s commitment to enhancing its energy capacity, ensuring greater reliability, and fostering sustainable energy growth across the country.