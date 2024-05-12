India to Overtake Japan as World's 4th Largest Economy by 2025: Amitabh Kant

Key highlights of India's economic transformation include robust GST collections, consistent GDP growth exceeding 8 percent over the past three quarters, expanding currency trading partnerships encompassing 27 nations, and manageable inflation rates.

Furthermore, the nation has experienced double-digit growth in sectors such as steel, cement, and automobile manufacturing. India has also emerged as a global leader in digital public infrastructure, with e-transactions soaring to 134 billion, constituting 46 percent of global digital payments. The Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile trinity initiative has resulted in over Rs 2.32 lakh crore in current balance across opened accounts.

Additionally, the average annual inflation rate has declined from 8.2 percent between 2003-04 and 2013-14 to 5 percent between 2013-14 and 2022-23, further contributing to India's solid economic growth trajectory.