India Will Remain Fastest Growing Large Economy: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected India's growth to be 6.1 per cent in 2023 from 6.8 per cent in 2022, though the country will remain the fastest-growing large economy in 2023 and 2024.

The international agency on Tuesday released the January update of its World Economic Outlook, according to which the global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 per cent in 2022 to 2.9 per cent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 per cent in 2024.

The IMF in its note said: "Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2023 before picking up to 6.8 per cent in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds."

According to the report, growth in emerging and developing Asia is expected to rise in 2023 and 2024 to 5.3 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, after the deeper-than-expected slowdown in 2022 to 4.3 per cent attributable to China's economy.

"Our growth projections actually for India are unchanged from our October Outlook. We have 6.8 per cent growth for this current fiscal year, which runs until March, and then we're expecting some slowdown to 6.1 per cent in fiscal year 2023. And that is largely driven by external factors," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist and Director, Research Department, IMF, told reporters here.

According to the update, growth in China is projected to rise to 5.2 per cent in 2023, reflecting rapidly improving mobility, and to fall to 4.5 per cent in 2024 before settling at below 4 per cent over the medium term amid declining business dynamism and slow progress on structural reforms.