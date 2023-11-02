Indian Benchmark Indices Rebound After 2-Day Slump

The Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Thursday following a two-day decline, in the wake of a rally in global markets amid the US Federal Reserve keeping rates unchanged.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 489.57 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 64,080.90. During the day, it rallied 611.31 points or 0.96 per cent to 64,202.64.
On the other hand, the broader Nifty 50 climbed 144.10 points or 0.76 per cent to 19,133.25.
Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers, while Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended in the green while Shanghai settled lower. European markets were trading in positive territory. The US markets ended with gains on Wednesday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.67 per cent to USD 86.12 a barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,816.91 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
The BSE benchmark declined 283.60 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 63,591.33 on Wednesday. The Nifty went down by 90.45 points or 0.47 to 18,989.15.
(With inputs from PTI)