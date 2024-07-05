Indian Developer Zoya Launches Dhs2 Billion Investment Plan in Dubai Market

Zoya Developments, a leading real estate developer from India, has announced its entry into the UAE market with a substantial investment exceeding Dhs2 billion over the next three years. This landmark move marks the unveiling of their inaugural project in Dubai’s vibrant Furjan area, slated for completion by 2026.
Zoya Developments' debut projects in Dubai will span prime localities including Furjan, Dubai Islands, and JVT, setting new benchmarks in residential living. These upcoming developments promise spacious layouts, integrated outdoor spaces, and cutting-edge smart home technologies, all designed with a customer-centric approach.
With a legacy of 14 years in the Indian market, Zoya Developments has delivered over 100,000 units and developed more than 2 million sq.ft. of prime real estate, earning a stellar reputation for craftsmanship and functional design.
Founded under the leadership of Farooq Khan, Chairman & Managing Director of Columbia Group, Zoya Developments is driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation. The company is spearheaded by the second generation of leadership, Executive Directors Shoaib Khan and Imtiaz Khan, who bring a renewed vision and passion to the UAE market.
Imtiaz Khan, Founder & Managing Director of Zoya Developments, expressed enthusiasm about their expansion into Dubai, citing the city's dynamic growth and visionary leadership as catalysts for their strategic investment. The acquisition of prime land in sought-after areas underscores their dedication to creating community-centric living environments.
Collaborating with renowned architects and designers, Zoya Developments emphasizes sustainability through practices such as recycling construction waste and using eco-friendly materials. Their projects integrate smart home technologies to enhance convenience, security, and personalization for residents.
In a buoyant Dubai property market, Zoya Developments aims to meet demand for suburban communities like Furjan, known for connectivity and community vibrancy. This expansion not only offers new residential options but also positions Zoya Developments at the forefront of shaping Dubai's future real estate landscape.