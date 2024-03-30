Indian Housing Market Witnesses Continued Bull Run: Report

The number of new launches in the top seven cities remained above 1,00,000, but only saw a slight increase of 1 per cent compared to the previous year. Specifically, the number of units went up from 1,09,570 in the first quarter of 2023 to over 1,10,865 in the first quarter of 2024. Notably, Mumbai and Hyderabad saw the maximum new supply, accounting for 51 per cent of the total new launches across the top seven cities.