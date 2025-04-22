Indian Scooter Industry Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in FY2025

The Indian scooter industry has clocked its highest-ever wholesales in FY2025, registering sales of 68.53 lakh units—a robust 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. This marks a significant milestone, surpassing the previous record of 67.1 lakh units set in FY2018, and represents an average monthly dispatch of over 5.71 lakh units or more than 18,500 scooters sold each day.

A combination of factors contributed to this remarkable growth, including the launch of refreshed and new models, a strong revival in demand from rural and semi-urban markets, and a significant surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

Honda Maintains Market Leadership, TVS and Bajaj Gain Ground

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India retained its position as the market leader with total sales of 28.4 lakh units, up 12 percent YoY. Despite this growth, Honda’s market share declined to 41.5 percent from 43.33 percent in FY2024. Its portfolio, comprising the Activa 110, Activa 125, Dio 110, and Dio 125, continues to dominate the segment.

TVS Motor Company, buoyed by strong performances from its Jupiter 110, Jupiter 125, NTorq, and Zest models, sold 18.3 lakh units—a 25 percent increase YoY. TVS’ overall market share rose to 26 percent, up from 25 percent the previous year. Notably, its electric scooter, the iQube, witnessed a sharp 44 percent rise in sales, clocking over 2.73 lakh units.

Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy Post Highest-Ever Sales

Bajaj Auto emerged as one of the fastest-growing players, more than doubling its scooter sales to 2.77 lakh units—a staggering 140 percent YoY growth. This achievement allowed Bajaj to double its market share to 4 percent.

Ather Energy also recorded its best fiscal year, with sales surging 44 percent to over 1.55 lakh units. The strong market response to its new Rizta family e-scooter helped the company increase its market share to 2.26 percent from 1.85 percent in FY2024.

Suzuki and Yamaha Maintain Steady Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded sales of 10.24 lakh units, marking a 15 percent growth YoY. Its flagship model, the Access, remains a consistent bestseller.

Yamaha Motor India, with a 13 percent growth and total sales nearing 3.10 lakh units, saw its market share dip slightly to 4.51 percent. The 125cc Fascino and Ray ZR models together sold over 2.86 lakh units, while the 155cc Aerox contributed over 22,000 units with a 24 percent growth.

Hero MotoCorp Faces Decline in ICE Scooter Sales, Gains in EV Segment

Hero MotoCorp’s overall scooter sales fell 2 percent YoY to 3.91 lakh units. Its ICE scooter portfolio, including the Pleasure, Xoom, and Destini range, saw a 12 percent dip with sales just under 3.33 lakh units. However, the company made notable strides in the electric segment. Its Vida V1 and V2 models registered a 195 percent increase in sales, reaching 58,500 units—up from just under 20,000 units in the previous fiscal year.

Electric Scooters Account for 11 Percent of Market

Electric two-wheelers accounted for a significant 11 percent of total scooter sales in FY2025, with cumulative EV sales crossing 7.73 lakh units. Notably, Bajaj Auto marginally outpaced TVS in electric two-wheeler sales, dispatching over 2.77 lakh units against TVS’ 2.73 lakh iQubes.

The industry also witnessed a seasonal peak in October, with monthly sales hitting a high of 7.21 lakh units during the festive period. Sales remained strong in August and September, each surpassing the 6 lakh-unit mark, while eight months recorded dispatches above 5 lakh units. December, however, saw the lowest monthly sales at 4.18 lakh units, as buyers deferred purchases in anticipation of the new year.

Outlook

With electric vehicles gaining increasing traction and manufacturers continuing to innovate across both ICE and EV segments, the Indian scooter market is poised for sustained growth. FY2025 has not only marked a new record in terms of volumes but also showcased the sector’s resilience and adaptability in meeting the evolving mobility needs of consumers across urban and rural India.