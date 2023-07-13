Indian Stock Indices Breach Fresh Highs In Early Trade

The Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, VK Vijayakumar said, "The ongoing global rally in stock markets will get a further mild boost from the latest US consumer inflation for June which has come at 3 per cent, better than market expectation of 3.1 per cent. Importantly core inflation has dipped below 5 per cent . This is clear indication that the disinflation process is on in the US and might persuade the Fed to pause once again in the July 26 rate decision."