Indian Stock Market Starts Trading Week on Positive Note

Varun Aggarwal, the creator and CEO of Profit Idea, expressed, "Indian markets have exhibited resilience amid volatility, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session. The Sensex climbed 376.26 points to close at 72,426.64, while the Nifty 50 rose 129.95 points to settle at 22,040.70. The positive momentum was driven by a favorable Q3 earnings season, with the Nifty surpassing estimates with a 17 per cent YoY PAT growth, surpassing projections of +11 per cent".