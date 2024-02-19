Indian Stock Market Starts Trading Week on Positive Note

At the beginning of the trading week, the Indian stock market indicators started positively, suggesting a movement towards a more favorable direction.
The Sensex started trading with a 73.11-point increase at 72,517.06, and the Nifty opened with a 42.50-point rise at 22,082.55.
In the initial session, 38 of the Nifty companies saw gains, while 11 saw losses.
During the initial session, many companies delivered impressive results. Wipro, SBO Life, M&M, Adani Ports, and Baja-Auto stood out as the leading performers, demonstrating significant upward growth.
In contrast, Power Grid, Britannia, SBI, Reliance, and NTPC experienced declines, making them the leading losers during the early trading period.
The local stock market is expected to start off on a carefully hopeful path, affected by conflicting signs from international markets.
The previous week, Asian markets showed a varied performance, whereas US stocks ended lower due to diminishing hopes for immediate interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
Investors are carefully observing a range of market drivers, such as domestic economic indicators, US Federal Reserve meeting minutes, crude oil prices, foreign investment inflows, and global market patterns.
Varun Aggarwal, the creator and CEO of Profit Idea, expressed, "Indian markets have exhibited resilience amid volatility, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session. The Sensex climbed 376.26 points to close at 72,426.64, while the Nifty 50 rose 129.95 points to settle at 22,040.70. The positive momentum was driven by a favorable Q3 earnings season, with the Nifty surpassing estimates with a 17 per cent YoY PAT growth, surpassing projections of +11 per cent".
In the United States, the prices charged by producers increased more than expected in January, driven mainly by significant rises in service costs. This has raised worries in financial markets about the possibility of inflation picking up speed.
Aggarwal said, "Asian shares commenced trading with a mixed tone following Wall Street's downturn amid indications of stickier-than-expected US inflation. Chinese stocks are expected to open strongly after a week-long holiday, while Japanese equities witnessed fluctuations".
In technical terms, the Nifty-50 ended the day above the important 22,000 mark, facing possible obstacles near its highest point ever, with anticipated support at around 21,900 levels.
The main technical signals indicate that the hourly charts show an overbought situation, suggesting a potential for consolidation at the current levels.
Significantly, the greatest Open Interest (OI) for call options is seen at the 22,400 strike, whereas the highest Open Interest for put options has risen to 21,900 for the weekly expiration.
The initial meeting mirrors the feelings of investors, who are cautiously hopeful in light of worldwide market changes and continued economic progress.
As trading continues, those involved in the market will carefully observe important indicators and news updates to manage market fluctuations and take advantage of new opportunities.