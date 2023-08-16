Indian Stock Market Witnesses Downward Trend In Early Trading

The founder and MD of Profit Idea, Varun Aggarwal said, "Nifty opened in minus and as per the OI Nifty has strong support at 19200-19000. Expected Indian Markets to outperform and touch new high in spite of a lot of negative news from the global market. A lot of good mid and small-cap stocks are outperforming and it leaves scope for investors to pick quality stocks for the medium to long term."