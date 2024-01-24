Indian Stocks Rebound To Post Gains After Turbulent Session

According to Jaykrishna Gandhi, head, Business Development, Institutional Equities, Emkay Global Financial Services, "We expect the domestic and FPI volumes to remain tepid during the truncated week (markets will be closed on January 26 for Republic Day), as most long-only investors to stay defensive and wait for clear trading trends to emerge in the last week of January. The coming week will also be event heavy with multiple results and the interim budget on Thursday 1st Feb."