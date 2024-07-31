India's Core Sector Growth Hits 20-Month Low at 4% in June

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, noted that the core sector's expansion dropped to a 20-month low, driven by slower growth or deeper contractions in five of the eight sectors compared to May. “With the onset of the monsoon, electricity growth reverted back to single digits after two months, though it remained healthy at 7.7%. Given the dip in core sector growth, we expect the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to increase by 3.5-5% in June 2024,” Nayar said.