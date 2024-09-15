India's Forex Reserves Hit Record High, Surge to USD 689 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves have surged in recent months, reaching several all-time highs. As of now, the forex reserves stand at USD 689.235 billion, marking an increase of USD 66 billion so far in 2023.
This robust reserve buffer helps shield the country's economy from global uncertainties and external shocks.
According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week, India's foreign currency assets (FCA), which form the largest part of the reserves, are valued at USD 604.144 billion. Meanwhile, the nation's gold reserves have reached USD 61.988 billion.
Current estimates suggest that India’s forex reserves are sufficient to cover approximately a year’s worth of projected imports.
In the calendar year 2023, the country added nearly USD 58 billion to its reserves, a significant recovery from the USD 71 billion decline witnessed in 2022.
Foreign exchange reserves, often held in currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling, are critical assets managed by a country's central bank. The RBI has adopted a vigilant approach, intervening in the forex market to ensure orderly conditions and prevent excessive volatility in the exchange rate, while avoiding any fixed target for the rupee's value.