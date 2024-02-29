India's GDP Surges 8.4% in Q3, Solidifying Fastest-Growing Economy Tag

The estimated GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the third quarter of 2023-24 is Rs 43.72 lakh crore, compared to Rs 40.35 lakh crore in the third quarter of 2022-23, indicating a growth rate of 8.4 per cent. The estimated GDP at current prices for the third quarter of 2023-24 is Rs 75.49 lakh crore, as opposed to Rs 68.58 lakh crore in the third quarter of 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 10.1 per cent.