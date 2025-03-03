India’s Logistics and Warehousing Sector Expands Rapidly with Government Push

India’s logistics and warehousing sector is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by government initiatives, infrastructure development, technological advancements, and changing consumer behavior. While tier-1 cities continue to be key hubs, the sector is experiencing significant growth in 12 emerging tier-2 and tier-3 cities, fueled by a surge in online purchases from these regions.

Government policies, such as the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, which allocates ₹10,000 crore annually to enhance 459 tier-2 and 580 tier-3 cities, are accelerating this growth. Additionally, long-term plans like Vision 2047, which aims to position India as a $30 trillion economy, highlight the sector’s strategic importance.

The ongoing development underscores the critical role of logistics in strengthening supply chains, improving regional connectivity, and driving sustained economic growth.

