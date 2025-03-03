Subscribe

India’s Logistics and Warehousing Sector Expands Rapidly with Government Push

Government policies, such as the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, which allocates ₹10,000 crore annually to enhance 459 tier-2 and 580 tier-3 cities, are accelerating this growth

Pratidin Time
India’s logistics and warehousing sector is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by government initiatives, infrastructure development, technological advancements, and changing consumer behavior. While tier-1 cities continue to be key hubs, the sector is experiencing significant growth in 12 emerging tier-2 and tier-3 cities, fueled by a surge in online purchases from these regions.

Government policies, such as the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, which allocates ₹10,000 crore annually to enhance 459 tier-2 and 580 tier-3 cities, are accelerating this growth. Additionally, long-term plans like Vision 2047, which aims to position India as a $30 trillion economy, highlight the sector’s strategic importance.

The ongoing development underscores the critical role of logistics in strengthening supply chains, improving regional connectivity, and driving sustained economic growth.

