India's Mining Sector Witnesses Record Production In 2022-23 FY

Iron ore and Limestone together account for about 80 per cent of the total MCDR mineral production by value. Production of these key minerals in the country has exhibited high growth in FY 2023-24 as per provisional figures. The production of iron ore at 277 million metric ton in FY 2023-24 has broken the production record of 258 MMT achieved in FY 2022-23, with a 7.4 per cent growth. Showing a similar trend, limestone production has also surpassed the production record of 406.5 MMT achieved in FY 2022-23, increasing by 10.7 per cent to 450 MMT in FY 2023-24.