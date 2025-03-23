India’s Textile and Apparel Exports Rise by 7% in April–December 2024

Highlighting the steady growth of India's textile sector on the global stage, the Central Government has announced a 7% increase in textile and apparel exports, including handicrafts, during the April–December 2024 period compared to the same period in the previous year.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita stated that India ranks among the top textile-exporting nations globally, holding approximately 4% of the global textile and apparel market share. The United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom remain India’s key export destinations, collectively accounting for 53% of total textile and apparel exports in the financial year 2023–24.

The Minister emphasized that India’s textile industry is one of the largest in the world, boasting a robust raw material base comprising natural fibers such as cotton, silk, wool, and jute, alongside a strong presence in man-made fiber production. Additionally, the industry exhibits extensive manufacturing capabilities across the entire value chain, from fiber to fabric to finished garments.

To support the sector, the Government has implemented key policy measures, including the removal of customs duty on Extra-Long Staple (ELS) cotton, effective February 20, 2024. Under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), 51,000 tonnes of duty-free ELS cotton has been permitted for import since December 29, 2022.

Further strengthening trade ties, India has signed 14 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs)—including recently concluded agreements with the UAE, Australia, and Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA nations (Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein)—as well as six Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) with various trading partners.

To regulate the import of low-cost and substandard knitted fabrics, the Government has also imposed a Minimum Import Price (MIP) of USD 3.50 per kilogram on specific Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes under heading 6,006.

With these strategic interventions, India's textile industry is poised for further expansion, reinforcing its position as a global leader in textile and apparel exports.