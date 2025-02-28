India’s White-Collar Job Market Poised for Strong Hiring Surge in 2025

The Indian white-collar job market is set for a significant hiring surge in 2025, with 96% of employers expressing optimism about recruitment activities in the first half of the year, according to a report by Naukri.com released on Thursday. This marks an increase from 92% in 2024, signaling a positive employment outlook.

Among these employers, 58% are adopting a two-pronged strategy—creating new positions while also filling existing roles—a substantial rise from 48% last year. Meanwhile, 18% plan to focus exclusively on new job creation, while 20% will prioritize replacement hiring.

Layoffs are expected to decline further, with only 2% of employers foreseeing job cuts, down from 3% in 2024, highlighting a stabilizing employment landscape.

IT Roles Dominate Hiring Trends

Technology roles continue to be the most sought-after across industries, with 37% of employers prioritizing IT positions—an impressive increase from 24% last year. However, the sector also faces a talent retention challenge, as 42% of employers anticipate high attrition in IT roles.

Mid-career professionals with 3-8 years of experience are expected to be in high demand, accounting for 58% of hiring activity, up from 53% in 2024. This reflects a growing demand for professionals who bring both fresh perspectives and hands-on expertise.

Encouraging Hiring and Retention Trends

Dr. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com, emphasized the positive hiring sentiment, stating, “It is encouraging to see companies' strong hiring intent backed by substantial increment plans for H1 2025. The renewed focus on both new job creation and replacement hiring across sectors signals a positive first half of the year.”

Despite concerns over attrition, particularly among early-career professionals, planned double-digit salary increments and stable campus hiring trends indicate that companies are prioritizing employee retention and long-term workforce planning.

Fresh graduates also have reason for optimism, with 34% of employers confirming that campus hiring will continue as planned—an increase from 30% in 2024—offering greater stability for new entrants into the workforce.