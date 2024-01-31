Interim Budget 2024 Live Updates: Hopes High Ahead of Polls

Business

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget for 2024 on February 1 with the hopes . Follow Pratidin Time for live updates.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget or Vote on Account for this year on February 1, 2024, that is, Thursday. The Union Budget 2024 will be unveiled at around 11:00 AM.

Due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, this year only an interim budget will be presented with the full year's Budget 2024 scheduled for presentation after the new government is elected.

Expectations for Budget 2024 are high, with hopes for relief for the common man, middle class, farmers, women, and the industry. Salaried taxpayers are anticipating changes in income tax slabs, tweaks to the new income tax regime, and an increase in standard deduction and Section 80C limits. Additionally, there is anticipation for the government to meet its fiscal deficit target while maintaining capital expenditure on key infrastructure sectors such as roadways and railways.

Pratidin Time will bring to you all-round coverage and the key highlights of Budget 2024.

Budget 2024 Live: Major announcements in the real estate sector coming?

The real estate industry has high hopes for the interim budget preceding the general elections. With the government's dedicated focus on infrastructure and housing, stakeholders anticipate a range of initiatives, some of which may be advantageous for homebuyers in the interim budget and the subsequent Union Budget a few months later.

Budget 2024 Live: Education sector looking for higher allocation with NEP in sight

The education sector is eagerly awaiting the Union Budget 2024, with a focus on various expectations. Stakeholders are anticipating initiatives to enhance the implementation of NEP, prioritize the research and development of design education, increase allocation for technology, and more. Experts' expectations from the Interim Budget 2024 will be revealed in the upcoming article.

Budget 2024 Live: Good news for startup industry, major announcements expected

India's startup industry isn't just growing, it's putting the entrepreneurs into a promising space to create something big. Ahead of the interim budget 2024, we are eagerly expecting some major announcements, and government support remains the top expectation. The industry expects incentives for R&D initiatives, tech-driven solutions, cybersecurity support, and measures to fuel startups navigating the evolving business landscape. We also hope the budget shines a spotlight on enhancing and simplifying funding opportunities. In addition to this, the integration of digital and tech infrastructure will stimulate innovation, empowering the entrepreneurs to transform the way existing business is done.

Harshit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, OnePlay

Budget 2024 Live: Three things to expect from the Interim budget

In the coming fiscal year, there are anticipated obstacles and a projected slowdown in GDP growth. Both global and Indian financial conditions are expected to gradually improve later in the year, but there may be a significant impact on credit demand due to initial tightening. Additionally, there is concern that increased global liquidity constraints could negatively affect foreign investment in India. Furthermore, there is a growing occurrence of severe and unpredictable weather events, which could necessitate rapid fiscal and monetary policy adjustments to mitigate their impact on incomes and purchasing power.

Budget 2024 Live: Tax relief for salaried and middle-class tax payers should be expected

The upcoming interim budget is not expected to have significant tax changes, but there could be some relief for salaried and middle-class taxpayers. India's recent economic growth, involvement in G20, and the development of the FDL gift city have garnered attention, leading to the possibility of surprises for ordinary taxpayers in the interim budget. The capital market is performing well, with active participation from retail investors. There may be a raise in the exemption limit for long-term capital gains or other benefits to boost spending. Budget time brings high expectations, though they are often unmet. Despite government constraints, Milan Mody, Joint Managing Partner at N.A. Shah Associates, believes there is no harm in asking for more.

Budget 2024 Live: Affordable housing sector to be in focus?

We are optimistic to see a potential positive change in the budget, especially in the affordable housing sector, in this election year. The government stands with an opportunity to revisit and update the limit, which is set as 45 lakhs currently, for affordable housing. With the hike in property prices over recent years, a thoughtful adjustment of this limit, perhaps to 60-65 lakhs, would create avenues for the expansion and availability of affordable homes. With this adjustment, there could be a significant contribution to making housing more accessible and catering to the needs of a broader segment of the population. While we may not anticipate major budgetary changes in other areas, there is a hopeful prospect for positive developments in the realm of affordable housing.

Nagaraju Routhu, CEO, Experion Developers

Budget 2024 Live: Will the Centre present a populist interim budget?

Prior to the upcoming general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deviate from the customary practice of heavy expenditure on new welfare initiatives. Instead, the focus will shift towards investing in infrastructure to sustain economic growth and decrease the fiscal deficit. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present Budget 2024 on February 1. Analysts anticipate a budget that leans towards conveying political messages, highlighting the Modi government's dedication to comprehensive growth while approaching spending with caution.

Budget 2024 Live: Top 5 focus points for railway budget

The upcoming budget for Indian Railways in 2024-25 will be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2024 address on February 1, 2024. There is great anticipation surrounding the Railway Budget 2024 as it is expected to provide insights into the future plans for the national transportation system. This includes a substantial capital expenditure allocation, the introduction of new trains such as the Vande Bharat sleeper and Amrit Bharat Express, an increased number of Vande Bharat Express trains, and a heightened emphasis on safety through the implementation of the Kavach anti-collision train system.

Budget 2024 Live: Income tax relief on the cards?

In the 2019 Interim Budget, the standard deduction increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. There is anticipation for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to offer relief to the common man and middle-class taxpayers. FM Sitharaman had previously announced significant alterations in the income tax slabs for 2023-24 under the new income tax regime. Any changes in the income tax system in the 2024 Union Budget are expected to be within the new default tax regime.

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Focus on infrastructure a big boost

The Ministry of Finance's assessment of the Indian economy highlights the government's rapid progress in constructing road, rail, and air networks. The report notes that India built 74 airports in the first 67 years after gaining independence, a number that doubled in the last nine years. The expansion of physical and digital infrastructure, including highways, freight corridors, airports, metro rail networks, and trans-sea links, over the past decade has been significant, tangible, and transformative.

Budget 2024 Live Updates: All you need to know about the Interim Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to become only the second Finance Minister in the history of the nation to present six consecutive budgets. Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in the Parliament on Thursday. Ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha general elections, this budget will only serve on an interim basis, with a change in government is on the cards.

If you are scratching your heads, wondering what are the intricacies involved with an Interim Budget, here are some of the frequently asked questions in this regard.

Interim Budget On Feb 1; Here's All You Need To Know
Parliament
Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget Session
Live Updates
Interim Budget 2024

