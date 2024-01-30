Interim Budget On Feb 1; Here's All You Need To Know

A

If you are unable to wrap your head around some complex terminologies associated with the Budget, here’s a glance at them:

Annual Financial Statement: This is a report submitted to the Parliament annually as a component of the Budget procedure, as mandated by Article 112 of the Indian Constitution. Typically, the report is segmented into the Consolidated Fund, Contingency Fund, and Public Account.

Economic Survey: This is the report released by the government one day prior to the Union Budget. The Economic Survey gives a summary of the economic performance and important macroeconomic measures.

Tax Regime: This outlines the tax brackets and percentages for employees and other individuals earning income. In 2020, the government implemented an alternative simplified income tax system called the New Tax Regime. This new system lowered the tax percentages for various income brackets. In the recent Union Budget, Ms. Sitharaman made the New Tax Regime the standard choice.

Money Bill: A Money Bill is a particular kind of Finance Bill that addresses tax, revenue, and government spending issues. For a bill to be classified as a Money Bill, it must cover the specific topics outlined in Article 110 (1) (a) to (g) of the Indian Constitution. Additionally, a Money Bill can only be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Finance Bill: The Finance Bill is a crucial component of the Budget as it provides comprehensive information on government revenue, spending, and budget allocations for a specific financial year. It encompasses details regarding new taxes and modifications to current tax frameworks. This bill is presented annually and, upon approval, transforms into the Finance Act. The preparation of the Finance Bill aligns with the guidelines outlined in Article 117 of the Indian Constitution.

Fiscal Deficit: This refers to the variance between the government's overall spending and the income it receives in a fiscal year. To narrow this difference, the government implements various strategies, such as obtaining funds from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Gross Domestic Product (GDP): One of the most frequently utilized economic measures, GDP is a crucial gauge of a nation's economic performance. It represents the total worth of goods and services produced within a country over a specific timeframe.

Budget Estimates: In relation to the Union Budget, the Budget estimates indicate the projected funds assigned to different ministries, departments, sectors, and schemes of the central government. It establishes the expenses that will be accrued over a defined period and outlines the methods and locations for the allocation of funds.

Capital Expenditure: Capital expenditure refers to the funds that the government plans to assign for different projects aimed at development, as well as for acquiring or depreciating machinery and assets associated with economic growth.