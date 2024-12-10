IT Sector to Witness 15-20% Job Growth in 2025: Report

The IT sector, currently on a recovery trajectory, is expected to witness a 15-20% growth in job opportunities across various industries in 2025, according to talent solutions firm NLB Services. The sector, which regained momentum in the latter half of 2024, is poised for a robust performance in the coming year, the company stated.

Freshers in the Indian IT industry are likely to benefit significantly, with hiring anticipated to grow by 15-20% across diverse sectors. Additionally, demand for specialized tech roles in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and cloud technologies is projected to rise by 30-35%, driven by increasing adoption of emerging technologies, the analysis noted.

This growth extends beyond recruitment, with organizations strategically investing in tech upskilling programs to prepare their workforce for the evolving technological landscape, NLB Services highlighted. The analysis draws from macroeconomic trends, industry dynamics, and demand patterns observed by the company.

Campus hiring will remain a priority for larger IT firms, which are expected to recruit aggressively during the latter half of the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company stated. The lingering impact of the 2021-22 global economic slowdown, marked by reduced discretionary spending and hiring constraints, has affected project pipelines. However, stabilization is anticipated by 2025, bringing renewed opportunities for freshers.

The projected hiring surge in 2025 will focus on roles in AI, ML, data analytics, Python, cloud technologies, and cybersecurity. Industries such as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and retail are also expected to boost their IT fresher intake by 30-35% during the year, NLB Services added.