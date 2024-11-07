Jet Airways' Long, Turbulent Flight Ends; Supreme Court Orders Liquidation

Despite this, Jet Airways continued to face challenges. Allegations of financial mismanagement and siphoning of funds emerged, and in 2019, after failing to secure emergency funds from a bank consortium, the airline suspended operations. Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 after the SBI-led consortium of banks rejected its request for emergency fund infusion of Rs 400 crore to stay operational. Attempts by Goyal to get Etihad to increase its stake or bring in fresh investors, including talks with the Tata group, did not bear fruit.