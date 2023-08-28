‘Jio AirFiber to Be Launched on Sept 19’, Announces Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced plans to launch Jio AirFiber on September 19 which is the auspicious day celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi.
Mukesh Ambani’s announcement comes while he was addressing the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries.
Ambani said that Reliance Jio’s customer base crossed 450 million with the 5G network covering 96 percent of India’s census towns. Reliance Jio started rolling out the 5G network in October 2022.
Mukesh Ambani said, “From December this year, we will be able to promptly fulfill each and every demand for Jio 5G broadband connection across the country.”
Here are details on Jio AirFiber:
JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Users just have to just plug it in, turn it on, and that's it and they will have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at their homes.
JioAirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access solution that brings clutter-free high-speed connectivity of up to 1 Gbps to homes and offices. Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on internet speed.
Speaking about Jio’s mobile network, Mukesh Ambani said the per-user per month data consumption is 25 GB. Jio telecom services were launched seven years ago.