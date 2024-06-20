KEI Wires And Cables Unveils Conflame Green+ At Assam Business Partners Meet

KEI Wires and Cables, a prominent player in the electrical industry, proudly announced the launch of its innovative house wire, Next Gen living eco-friendly solution “Conflame Green+,” at a prestigious business partners meet in Assam. This launch signifies a major milestone in KEI’s commitment to sustainability and consumer safety in the electrical solutions sector.
The event was honored by the presence of KEI's distinguished leadership, including Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Akshit Divish Gupta, Director; Mr. Manoj Kakkar, Executive Director; and Mr. Ravi Sharma, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Their participation highlighted the significance of this launch and underscored KEI's dedication to fostering strong relationships with its business partners.
Conflame Green+ is a groundbreaking step forward in eco-friendly electrical solutions. Tailored to meet the rising demand for sustainable products, particularly among the younger generation, this innovative house wire offers exceptional safety and environmental benefits. It not only enhances safety but also reduces costs, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious consumers.
The event in Assam showcased KEI’s leadership in the northeastern region of India. By bringing together business partners and industry leaders, KEI emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in advancing the industry.
The introduction of Conflame Green+ marks a significant stride in KEI’s commitment to environmental responsibility and consumer safety. As part of the Next-Gen Living initiative, this product is set to make a substantial impact on the electrical industry, establishing a new benchmark for eco-friendly solutions.