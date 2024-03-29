Lamborghini Revamps Iconic Logo in Bold Brand Evolution

After over two decades since its last update, Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled a refreshed version of its iconic logo.
This redesign is part of a new strategic direction aimed at aligning the brand's visual identity with its core values of bravery, innovation, and authenticity, encapsulated in its mission of "Driving Humans Beyond." Known as the Direzione Cor Tauri initiative, this strategy underscores Lamborghini's commitment to sustainability and decarbonization.
The new logo features a broader Lamborghini typeface and a minimalist yet striking color scheme of black, white, and accents of yellow and gold. This updated design not only reaffirms the brand's distinct identity but also reflects its evolution towards a more modern and forward-thinking approach.
Notably, the iconic bull emblem at the center of the logo has been revamped and will now appear independently on digital platforms, enhancing its visibility and impact. Furthermore, a bespoke Lamborghini typeface, inspired by the sleek lines of its vehicles, has been developed for use in all company communications.
Additionally, a new set of icons, crafted in collaboration with Lamborghini Centro Stile, will ensure a cohesive visual language across digital platforms. This comprehensive redesign marks a significant milestone for Automobili Lamborghini as it looks ahead to a future defined by innovation and determination, in line with its ongoing transformation under the Direzione Cor Tauri program.