Ministry of Finance Approves Welfare Measures for LIC Agents and Employees

The following welfare measures w.r.t. LIC agents and employees were approved:

· Enhancement of the gratuity limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for LIC agents. It will bring substantial improvements to the working condition and benefits of LIC agents.

· Enabling reappointed agents to be eligible for renewal commission, thereby providing them with increased financial stability. Currently, LIC agents are not eligible for renewal commission on any business completed under the old agency.