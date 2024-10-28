Moderate Recovery in Nifty Driven by Short Covering; Cautious Outlook Ahead

The potential portfolio shift toward the Chinese market, driven by lower valuations and an expensive Indian market, coupled with subdued corporate earnings, inflation above the RBI limit, sustained peak interest rates, SEBI curbs on derivatives, and an increase in capital gains tax, has all contributed to a corrective phase in the Indian equity market. Looking ahead, the upcoming US elections and the festive mood surrounding Diwali may deter some sellers from the market. Additionally, possible Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows at the beginning of the month should help limit any selling momentum in the Indian market.