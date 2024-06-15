NDA 3.0 Foresees Strong Growth in Auto, Banks, Defence, and Aviation Sectors

A recent report by Prabhudas Lilladher highlights India's optimistic economic trajectory, emphasizing infrastructure development as a key growth driver. Following the formation of the NDA government after successful elections, there is a continued focus on capital expenditure.
The report underscores the government's commitment to bolster growth through investments in sectors such as PLI, roads, ports, aviation, defense, railways, and green energy. Fiscal indicators, including a lower fiscal deficit of 5.6% for FY24 and a substantial Rs 2.1 trillion dividend from RBI, provide ample room for these initiatives.
While acknowledging challenges such as social welfare demands in certain states, the report stresses the importance of balancing growth with inclusive policies for farmers, rural populations, the urban poor, and the middle class.
In the stock market, sectors like Auto, Banks, Capital Goods, Defence, Hospitals, Pharma, cement, Aviation, and Discretionary consumption are poised for growth. Strong quarterly results in sectors like auto, oil and gas, metals, capital goods, and pharma reflect confidence in the economy, despite varied performance in consumer, IT, and oil sectors.
Looking ahead, the report forecasts a positive outlook for the NIFTY index, with expectations of further market re-rating supported by progressive budget measures, normal monsoons, and robust inflows. The Indian economy's resilience is underscored by projected GDP growth of 8.2% for FY24, stable monsoons, and consistent policy support from RBI amid global economic uncertainties.
In conclusion, India's economy is primed for growth, buoyed by robust fiscal health, strategic investments, and sectoral opportunities driving economic momentum.