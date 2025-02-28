Market Mayhem: Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Intraday Fall of 2025

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on February 28, with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex logging their biggest intraday losses of 2025. Escalating trade tensions rattled investor confidence, triggering a mass exodus from equities and wiping out significant market value.

The broader market faced even steeper losses as valuation concerns weighed heavily on sentiment. All 13 major sectoral indices ended the session in deep red, reflecting the widespread bearish trend.

Markets in Freefall: Nifty 50, Sensex Hit Hard

The Nifty 50 slumped 1.85%, closing at 22,128 points, marking its sharpest single-day decline this year. The Sensex tumbled 1.90% to 73,198 points, cementing its worst intraday fall of 2025. This extended February’s total losses to nearly 6%, marking the fifth consecutive month in negative territory for both indices.

The prolonged correction has dragged the Nifty 50 down by 4,149 points (16%) from its September peak of 26,277, while the Sensex has plunged 12,780 points (15%) from its all-time high of 85,978. Today’s sharp drop also marks the index’s most significant intraday crash since April 17, 2023, when it tanked 4.71%.

IT Stocks Bear the Brunt

The technology sector took a severe beating, with all 10 major IT stocks closing deep in the red. Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, and Wipro led the losses, plunging up to 6%.

As global uncertainties mount and market volatility persists, investors brace for further turbulence in the coming sessions, with caution dominating trading sentiment.