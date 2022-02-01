Nirmala Sitharaman to Table Union Budget 2022-23 Today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the central government’s budget for 2022-23 in the Parliament at 11 am amid anticipation and expectations from the Union Budget this time.

The budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha soon after the Lower House will assemble at 11 am.

Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2022-23.

An hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister will table the Budget in the Rajya Sabha, a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government for the year 2022-23, reported news agency ANI.

The Minister will also the table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and Macro-Economic Framework Statement under section 3 (1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

People from all sectors are eager to know whether this Budget will be able to alleviate the pain of the man on the street by addressing the issues of inflation and job creation.

Besides, healthcare, education, industry, expenditure on the ambitious infrastructure are among various platforms to be impacted by the Budget.