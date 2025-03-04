Nissan India Posts 44.76% Growth in Feb Sales, Exports Fuel Rise

Nissan Motor India on Monday reported a 44.76% year-on-year increase in total sales, reaching 8,567 units in February 2025, primarily fueled by robust export performance. The company had recorded 5,918 units in total sales during the same month last year.

Despite the overall growth, domestic sales declined to 2,328 units, compared to 2,755 units in February 2024. However, exports surged by 97% year-on-year, with 6,239 units shipped in February 2025, as opposed to 3,163 units in the corresponding period last year.

Magnite Strengthens Market Presence

Nissan highlighted that all powertrain options of its compact SUV, Magnite, are now E20-compliant. The Magnite BR10 naturally aspirated engine recently achieved full compliance, following the 1-litre HR10 turbocharged petrol engine, which had become E20-compatible in August 2024.

The company also announced a key milestone for the Magnite, stating that the SUV has achieved 50,000 units in export sales since its launch.

"This achievement highlights the growing trust in Nissan's ability to deliver quality, innovation, and performance. Coupled with the New Nissan Magnite's full E20 compliance, our strategy emphasizes our dedication towards future-ready mobility solutions, aligning with evolving environmental standards," said Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India.

Expanding Global Reach

Nissan Motor India has been expanding its international footprint, particularly with the left-hand drive (LHD) variant of the new Nissan Magnite. The company commenced exports of the LHD variant in January 2025, shipping nearly 2,900 units to Latin American (LATAM) markets.

In February 2025, over 2,000 units were exported to regions including the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific, while more than 5,100 units were dispatched to select Latin American markets. This took the total shipments to over 10,000 units by the end of February.