North East Start Up & Entrepreneurs' Conclave 2024 Begins at Kalakshetra

The conclave will provide a platform to bring together scientists, technologists, academicians, entrepreneurs, farmers and artisans and students to discuss various S&T applications for socioeconomic development of the NE region. The event featured multiple technical sessions on topics and issues like technology diffusion in the NE region; S&T innovation for generating livelihood in the agriculture, horticulture, food processing and bamboo sectors; mitigating flood and erosion hazard; application of geospatial technology; Information and communication technology (ICT); technology development specifically for the northeast; science-technology-heritage connect in the northeast etc. A large number of entrepreneurs, promoted and supported by NECTAR will gather to share their success stories.