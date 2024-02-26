Oil India Ltd Inks Tripartite Pact With NCS And Arunachal Govt

Oil India Limited (OIL), National Center for Seismology (NCS) under the aegis of Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES & HS), Government of Arunachal Pradesh inked a tripartite MoU on February 25, 2024 at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to pursue applied earth science related studies in India with a focus on Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast Region.
The signing ceremony was graced by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Earth Sciences (MoES), Ministers of Legislative Assembly, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, senior officials of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and C&MD of Oil India Ltd. among other esteemed dignitaries and senior officials from MoES, GoAP, and OIL.
The MoU puts in place a formal framework for fostering collaboration in the field of applied seismo-geophysical & geological research, in the field of exploration and exploitation of Geothermal Energy and other aspects of earth sciences studies for driving innovation and excellence.