Oil India Triumphs with Record-Breaking Performance in FY24

In a move that underscores its financial strength and shareholder value, the Board has recommended the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio, alongside a generous final dividend of ₹ 3.75 per equity share (pre-bonus), translating to ₹ 2.50 per equity share (post-bonus). This is in addition to the first and second interim dividends of ₹3.50 per equity share, marking a triumphant conclusion to a year of outstanding achievements.