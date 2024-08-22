Paytm to Sell Entertainment Ticketing Business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 Crores

This transaction marks a significant shift for Paytm, as it focuses on its core business areas of payments and financial services.

The deal, conducted on a cash-free, debt-free basis, will see Zomato acquire Paytm's entertainment ticketing assets, which include the TicketNew and Insider platforms operated through OCL’s 100% subsidiaries, Orbgen Technologies Pvt Limited (OTPL) and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd (WEPL). The sale also includes the transfer of 280 employees associated with the entertainment ticketing business.